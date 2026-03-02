KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — All Malaysian-registered vessels and local shipping companies are advised to exercise necessary precautionary measures, including avoiding transiting through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, to ensure the safety of navigation following security developments in the Middle East region.

The Malaysia Marine Department (MMD) said Malaysian ship operators should also review and reassess voyage routes by taking into account the prevailing security situation.

“(Ship operators are also advised) to continuously monitor maritime security advisories issued by relevant international authorities and ensure vessels and crew maintain the highest level of operational preparedness at all times,” it said in a statement yesterday.

According to MMD, these precautionary measures are important in light of heightened security tensions that may pose risks to vessels, crew members and cargo operating within affected areas.

The department said all of the Malaysian ship operators currently operating in or near the areas are advised to enhance operational vigilance and maintain active communication with company management and relevant authorities to enable immediate response if required.

“The cooperation of all stakeholders within the shipping industry is greatly appreciated in ensuring that Malaysian shipping operations remain safe, orderly and resilient against evolving international security risks,” it added. — Bernama