Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have decided to call off their divorce and reconcile. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The marriage of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin is back on, a month after Flavin filed for divorce.

A spokesman for the Rocky star told Page Six that they have worked out their differences after the couple met at home where they talked.

“They are both extremely happy,” the spokesman said.

Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, have been married for 25 years and share three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Flavin had filed for divorce from Stallone on August 19 at Palm Beach County, Florida.

People Magazine reported that the reconciliation news comes days after a court filing said both Flavin, and Stallone agreed “that is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court.”

News of the couple reconciling had been swirling last week after Stallone shared two throwback photos on his social media showing he and Flavin holding hands.

There is also a picture of him with his family.

“Wonderful...” Stallone had written the caption for the post.