Martial arts star Donnie Yen (left) used a stretcher to carry his co-star Chen Yuqi. — Pictures via Instagram/ donnieyenofficial & yukee_c

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Is age catching up with martial arts star Donnie Yen?

The actor was photographed using a stretcher to carry his co-star during the filming of his latest movie Sakra.

The 59-year-old was supposed to be carrying petite Chen Yuqi for a scene but when the camera panned wider, there were two crew members carrying a stretcher with Chen sitting on top while Yen held on to her head and thigh, Sina reported.

When the picture made its rounds, many questioned what happened to Yen who often shares pictures of him working out.

Chen is said to weigh about 36 kilograms and should not have posed a problem for Yen.

The truth was when the scene was shot, it required several takes hence it was speculated that it might have taken a toll on Yen

8days reported that Yen, who is also executive producer of the movie, an adaptation of Louis Cha’s novel, Tian Long Ba Bu, needed to attend to a lot of things on set, and that using props for such scenes would be less taxing on the actor.

Defending Yen, a social media user asked those who condemned the actor to try letting a man in his 60s carry two gas cans, standing and talking for long periods and see if he was tired.

Filming for Sakra began in July and it is scheduled for release during Chinese New Year next year.