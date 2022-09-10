Dewa 19 packed the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil for the first day of their scheduled 30th anniversary concert. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

KUALA LUMPUR, September 10 - Iconic Indonesian rock band Dewa 19 packed the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil last night for the first performance of their 30th anniversary concert.

The first date of the two-day event which is part of their 30th anniversary tour, saw 9,000 fans, also known as Beladewa and Beladewi, converging for the three-hour set by the legendary group.

For the first time, Dewa 19 featured all four of their vocalists — both past and present — on one stage, performing a total of 38 songs specially curated for the night.

The four frontmen include former members Ari Lasso and Once Mekkel, as well as Virzha Muhammad and their newest addition, Marcello Tahitoe (Ello).

The band was also joined by saxophonist Ricad Hutapea.

Dewa 19 keyboardist and leader, Ahmad Dhani was in high spirits as he missed Dewa 19's 2019 show in Melawati Stadium, Shah Alam. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

The show kicked off with a video montage of the band’s 30-year journey together, which was followed by the opening song, Format Masa Depan performed by Virzha and Ello.

After warming up the crowd with the first three songs, the pair was joined by the band’s keyboardist and leader, Ahmad Dhani for their performance of Cinta Gila.

Dhani was in high spirits for the whole performance last night after missing Dewa 19’s show at the Melawati Stadium in Shah Alam back in 2019.

He was sentenced to 18 months jail for spreading hate speech online by the South Jakarta District Court on January 28, 2019, but was released six months earlier.

Due to his absence at the Shah Alam show, Dhani was replaced by his son Dul Jelani.

"This is for my absence back in 2019.

"Let’s pray that evil people will be wiped off the face of this earth,” he said before performing Hadapi Dengan Senyuman.

After a short break following the first 15 songs, the fading energy in Axiata Arena was reignited as Once took the centre stage performing some of their greatest hits which was followed by Ari Lasso's turn on the mic.

The first night of the 30th anniversary concert ended with all vocalists getting onto the stage to perform Separuh Nafas.

Other Dewa 19 hits performed on Friday night included Roman Picisan, Arjuna, Dewi as well as Pupus.

One for the album for Dewa 19 with fans at their 30th anniversary concert at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. -- Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The band's ongoing tour carries the theme "30 Years, 30 Cities, 30 Songs" and will feature hidden musical gems.

The second show tonight for Dewa 19’s 30th anniversary concert will see the band take the stage again in Axiata Arena at 8.30pm tonight.

Concertgoers should expect heavy traffic today as the Bukit Jalil National Stadium will also be hosting the FA Cup finals between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Terengganu tonight.