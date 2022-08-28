ROME, Aug 28 — The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10. These are the 23 films in the running for the top prize Golden Lion, to be chosen by a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.
Opening film: White Noise by Noah Baumbach (US) with Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle.
The Whale by Darren Aronofsky (US) with Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton
Blonde by Andrew Dominik (US) with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale
Tar by Todd Field (US) with Cate Blanchett
Bardo by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Mexico)
Bones and All by Luca Guadagnino (US) with Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance
The Son by Florian Zeller (Britain) with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins
The Eternal Daughter by Joanna Hogg (US/Britain) with Tilda Swinton
Beyond the Wall by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran) with Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi, Amir Aghaee
The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh (Ireland/Britain/US) with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson
No Bears by Jafar Panahi (Iran) with Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras (US)
L’Immensita by Emanuele Crialese (Italy) with Penelope Cruz
Saint Omer by Alice Diop (France) with Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda
Love Life by Koji Fukada (Japan/France) with Fumino Kimura, Kento Nagayama
Athena by Romain Gavras (France) with Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane
Argentina, 1985 by Santiago Mitre (Argentina) with Ricardo Darin, Peter Lanzani
Chiara by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy/Belgium) with Margherita Mazzucco, Andrea Carpenzano
Monica by Andrea Pallaoro (US/Italy) with Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza
A Couple de Frederick Wiseman (France/US) with Nathalie Boutefeu
Les Miens by Roschdy Zem (France) with Sami Bouajila, Roschdy Zem, Maiwenn
Other People’s Children by Rebecca Zlotowski (France) with Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem
The Lord of the Ants by Gianni Amelio (Italy) with Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio Germano — AFP