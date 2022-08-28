The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10.— Reuters pic

ROME, Aug 28 — The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10. These are the 23 films in the running for the top prize Golden Lion, to be chosen by a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.

Opening film: White Noise by Noah Baumbach (US) with Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle.

The Whale by Darren Aronofsky (US) with Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton

Blonde by Andrew Dominik (US) with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale

Tar by Todd Field (US) with Cate Blanchett

Bardo by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Mexico)

Bones and All by Luca Guadagnino (US) with Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance

The Son by Florian Zeller (Britain) with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins

The Eternal Daughter by Joanna Hogg (US/Britain) with Tilda Swinton

Beyond the Wall by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran) with Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi, Amir Aghaee

The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh (Ireland/Britain/US) with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

No Bears by Jafar Panahi (Iran) with Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras (US)

L’Immensita by Emanuele Crialese (Italy) with Penelope Cruz

Saint Omer by Alice Diop (France) with Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda

Love Life by Koji Fukada (Japan/France) with Fumino Kimura, Kento Nagayama

Athena by Romain Gavras (France) with Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane

Argentina, 1985 by Santiago Mitre (Argentina) with Ricardo Darin, Peter Lanzani

Chiara by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy/Belgium) with Margherita Mazzucco, Andrea Carpenzano

Monica by Andrea Pallaoro (US/Italy) with Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza

A Couple de Frederick Wiseman (France/US) with Nathalie Boutefeu

Les Miens by Roschdy Zem (France) with Sami Bouajila, Roschdy Zem, Maiwenn

Other People’s Children by Rebecca Zlotowski (France) with Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem

The Lord of the Ants by Gianni Amelio (Italy) with Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio Germano — AFP