Malaysian Ho Yuhang's movie 'Mrs K' will be remade by 87 North, the studio behind 'Bullet Train'. — Pictures provided by Ho Yuhang

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The producers behind Bullet Train are set to remake Malaysian filmmaker Ho Yuhang’s 2017 cult action hit Mrs K.

According to Deadline, Universal and 87 North have chosen American author and humorist Mishna Wolff as screenwriter.

87 North’s David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will be producers with Yuhang, Lorna Tee and Conor Zorn serving as executive producers.

Mrs K tells the story of a mother who sacrifices everything for her husband and daughter when enemies from her dark past return to hunt her.

"It's been in the works for three years, I'm really excited that the news is finally out,” Yuhang told Malay Mail.

"After seeing the film, 87 North came prepared and really wanted to collaborate with us on the new adaptation.”

"Thankfully the studio (Universal) liked the story and the decision was made very quickly.”

The 2017 film was received warmly by critics and action genre fans and it was nominated for best action choreography at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards. It starred veteran martial arts actress Kara Wai as the titular character, alongside HK star Simon Yam and Malaysian actor Faizal Hussein.

Among the many screenwriters Yuhang met, Wolff stood out as the right person for the job.

"Mishna understood the spirit of the original film, that’s why we chose her,” Yuhang said.

"Her creative energy was infectious and she also liked the underappreciated western films that inspired Mrs K.”

Wolff is best known for her 2009 memoir, I'm Down which was recommended by Oprah Winfrey and her book club.

Recently, she also served as screenwriter for the 2021 horror comedy, Werewolves Within.

Action-centric studio 87 North has had Bullet Train as the No. 1 film in Hollywood for over two weeks, grossing RM509 million worldwide.