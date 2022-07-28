Renowned Malaysian singer Datuk Sheila Majid is lending her voice along with the melodious strings of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra in 'Wira Hatiku'. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Renowned Malaysian singer Datuk Sheila Majid is lending her voice in Wira Hatiku, the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Juang.

The 57-year-old songstress said she was honoured and thrilled to be able to show her appreciation to the frontliners through Wira Hatiku.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for the frontliners, something that’s meaningful to them.

“So, getting to be part of this mega project, singing the ‘Wira Hatiku’, is to honour every sacrifice they’ve made for us,” Sheila said.

The Sinaran singer last released an album in 2017, which was Boneka and her most recent release was a single titled Ketika Cinta Ingin Dimengerti in 2021.

She is backed by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO).

The arrangements for Wira Hatiku were done by Mac Chew while the song was written and composed by Rynn Lim.

Wira Hatiku which was released on Tuesday also came with its own music video which features Sheila and the MPO performing the song at the iconic Dewan Filharmonik Petronas in KLCC along with snippets from the film.

Juang is a RM6 million film dedicated to the frontliners, who risked their own safety while sacrificing their time and energy in battling the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Juang, which is a collaboration between Asia Tropical Film Sdn Bhd, Suhan Movies as well as The Film Engine, will be hitting local cinemas this September 8.

The film's stars include Zizan Razak, Zul Ariffin, Janna Nick, Sangeeta and Izzue Islam.