Sharnaaz has taken a bodyguard to protect him from any undesirable situation. — Picture via Facebook/ Sharnaaz Basir Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad has taken a bodyguard following the recent controversy where he was accused of beating up a person.

The 36-year-old told Harian Metro that the bodyguard's role is to control him from getting involved in unwanted situations.

“Yes I have security services but it is more to control me,” he reportedly said.

“This is to ensure I do not get involved in any problems. If I am about to get into trouble, the bodyguard needs to get me out of the situation.”

Sharnaaz was previously remanded for three days after he was accused of punching and kicking a man at a condominium in Segambut.

On his latest venture as the host of Muzikal Lawak Superstar, Sharnaaz admitted he was nervous when performing on stage but he was prepared to be criticised.

“Of course I am nervous as I left my comfort zone and challenged myself to be a host,” he said.