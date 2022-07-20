Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has taken in 62 people including 16 Malaysians for this year's acting lessons. This is the first time the station was opening its participation to include people outside of Hong Kong. — Picture via Facebook/ TVB

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has accepted 62 people including 16 Malaysians for this year's acting class.

The Malaysians are the first group of foreigners to be accepted into the course, portal163.com reported.

It also reported that besides Malaysia, there were 22 from China and 24 from Hong Kong.

Classes started on Monday.

There were 2,600 people who applied the famed classes that has seen a slew of stars graduating including Chow Yun Fat, Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Stephen Chow, Sean Lau Ching Wan and Andy Lau since it started in 1972.

Of the number this year, 1,300 were from China, 1,000 from Hong Kong and 300 from Malaysia.

Lessons, the portal reported, were simultaneously held in Hong Kong, Guangzhou in China and Malaysia due to the Covid-19 pandemic with lessons including basic acting, script and character understanding, dancing, pronunciation and language skills, makeup and martial arts.

After completing the two-and-a-half months in class training, the students will start their practical training in October.