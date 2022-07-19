Aliff Aziz assured fans he is on ‘the path of Islam’ after a viral video showed the actor embracing co-star Intan Najuwa. — Video screencap via Instagram @iamaliffaziz and TikTok @xtra_my

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Singer-actor Aliff Aziz reassured fans of his repentance after coming forward to clarify a recent viral TikTok video of him hugging co-star Intan Najuwa.

In an Instagram livestream on July 17, he clarified that he made a mistake of being publicly affectionate with Intan and was working on improving as a human being.

The TikTok video of the Jodohku Babysitter co-stars was posted on July 14, showing the actors hugging each other affectionately for a film scene in Genting Highlands Resort, Pahang.

Aliff has had extramarital affairs and a history of suspected drinking and drug abuse.

In April 2019 Aliff and his wife Bella Astillah briefly split before reconciling in 2020.

During the Instagram live, the actor apologised and accepted the criticism of online users doubting his commitment to redeem himself.

“I want to explain here that I am also a normal human being,” Aliff said.

“This is not an excuse as I agree with my online fans that explanations do not remove intention.”

The actor explained that his fans are fully justified in suspecting he has not changed and has not been faithful to the ways of Islam.

“I have made many mistakes in the past. There is much I have to change and learn to improve myself. Everyone wants to be a good person, sometimes the path may be different for each of us.” the actor added.

Aliff has also stated before the video that he is actively caring for his children, Ayden and Ara who are in the hospital after falling ill.

His wife has also issued an apology to anyone who was offended by his behaviour in the viral TikTok clip.