Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen has been the victim of internet trolls after relationship announcement with controversial Indian businessman, Lalit Modi. — Picture via Instagram/ Lalit Modi.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen, who was also the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994, has clapped back at online trolls following news of her relationship with a businessman.

Among the accusations was that she was a gold digger.

The 46-year-old has been the victim of online trolls since last Thursday after 58-year-old controversial Indian businessman Lalit Modi officially announced his relationship with the actress via his Instagram.

As reported by BBC, Modi who’s the founder of the world’s richest cricket competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been laying low in London for the past decade after the India’s cricket board, BCCI, accused him of financial irregularities which he has denied multiple times before.

On Thursday, Modi took to his Instagram to share a few photos of him and Sen coming back from a vacation in Europe while also announcing that both of them are a thing now.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families — not to mention my #better looking partner Sushmita Sen.

“A new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET.

“BUT ONE THAT BY GOD’S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER,” Modi wrote in his caption.

Modi previously had a wife for almost three decades but lost her to cancer in 2018.

Moments after the post had gone live, congratulatory messages started flowing in however, so did the nasty comments.

Some social media users, who did not take the announcement well, started to accuse Sen of being a gold digger.

It was up to a point that Sen’s name was trending on India’s social media last weekend following the announcement.

It was also reported that jokes and negative comments on Sen have also been circulating on messaging application, WhatsApp.

On Sunday, the actress who finally had enough of the trolls decided to give her response in a rather witty fashion.

“It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming.

“The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies, the ignorant with their cheap and at times funny gossip. The friends I never had and the acquaintances I’ve never met, all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character.

“I dig deeper than Gold and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes, I still buy them myself!” Sen wrote on her Instagram post.

Sen is no stranger in the diamond business as she’s also the face for luxury brand Zoya’s latest rare jewellery line called ‘Libera’ and is also known for being a diamond enthusiast.

Apart from that, the Aarya actress also extended her gratitude to those who have been supporting her.

“I love all the heart support my well-wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is absolutely fine.

“Because I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval and applause.

“I am the Sun, perfectly centred in my being and my conscience. I love you guys!” she wrote.

Amongst those who were seen supporting Sen includes famous star Priyanka Chopra as well as the award-winning Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh Bhavnani.

Modi also shared his own response towards the internet trolls just a day before Sen’s posting where he was seen accusing the local media of spreading fake news.

This is not Sen’s first ‘rodeo’ with the media as she had previously been the subject of scrutiny at the age of only 24 where she had adopted a daughter as a single mother.

Sen also adopted a second daughter a few years later and she would occasionally share photos of her and her daughters on her Instagram.