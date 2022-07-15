A teenager in Newcastle Seb Hollingsworth, who is recovering from open heart surgery, received a get well soon message from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds (right). — Pictures via Twitter/ @Seb4chuf and Facebook/ Ryan Reynolds

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A teenager recovering from an open heart surgery received a morale booster from actor Ryan Reynolds.

Seb Hollingsworth's father Ivan had taken to Twitter on Wednesday asking for an actor from Marvel movies to send his 13-year-old son a message, Daily Mail reported.

So here’s a challenge Twitter-Sphere... How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave!Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who’s up for the challenge? #HeartHeroSeb pic.twitter.com/9ki5MwW67c — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 12, 2022

The 45-year-old Deadpool star responded on the day and asked Ivan to open his direct message so he could send the Newcastle boy a video to cheer the teenager on.

Can you open your DM’s? July 13, 2022

A clip of Ivan handing his son the phone with Ryan's video playing has been shared on Twitter.

Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome @VancityReynolds has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much.♥️ pic.twitter.com/iddqBUNDSe — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 13, 2022

In the clip, Reynolds told Seb that he could call him Deadpool, Green Lantern or anything that he likes.

“Call me maybe, I don't mind.”

“It sounds like you have a tonne of people who love you very much. I want to send you my well wishes and send you all my love. Hang in there, you're doing amazing. I'm super proud of you.”

The clip had since gone viral and been viewed more than 388,000 times.

According to the portal, Seb first had open heart surgery when he was four-months-old.

He recently required further surgery, prompting his father to send out his tweet in the hopes one of the Marvel stars would see it.