KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Malaysian Marvel fans will have to continue to wait to catch the already internationally released Thor: Love and Thunder film until further notice.

The news of the postponement of the action-adventure movie on Malaysian screens was confirmed by two major cinema chains TGV and GSC.

In a Facebook post, TGV Cinemas announced that Walt Disney Studios Malaysia confirmed the postponement "indefinitely”.

Looks like we have to wait a little longer until we have the new release date from our beloved Disney.

GSC Cinemas also took to Twitter to announce the news and noted that the cinema chain was waiting for more updates from Disney.

The announcement received mixed reactions from social media users who have been waiting to watch the film on big screens.

Some users related the postponement to Malaysia’s banning of Lightyear animated film in theatres after Disney refused to cut a same-sex kissing scene from the film.

Other users also poked fun at the postponement by saying they will catch the film in Singapore or Thailand.

"Luckily Johor to Singapore is not too far,” said a Facebook user by posting a photo of his movie ticket from Singapore.

No official statement about the postponement has been posted on Walt Disney Studios social media pages at press time.

The film postponed its original release date from November 5, 2021 to February 18, before it was moved up a week to February 11.

It was then delayed again to May 6 and then July 7.

There was then an announcement that the movie was expected to be screened on July 21 before the current indefinite postponement.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi as well as Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.