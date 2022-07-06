Twitter user Andrew Kimmel said actor Keanu Reeves made the day of a fan when he spent time answering all his questions. — Picture via Twitter/ @andrewkimmel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Actor Keanu Reeves made a young fan's day by sparing time to answer questions when the boy stopped him for an autograph at the airport.

The interaction between the Matrix Resurrections actor and the boy was shared by Twitter user Andrew Kimmel, who shared it on the platform.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one... pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

In the now viral tweet, Kimmel wrote that Reeves was on the same flight as him from London where a boy asked the actor for an autograph.

At the same time, the boy began asking questions, to which Reeves happily responded.

In the tweet, Kimmel also shared a photo of Reeves standing with a luggage cart beside the boy, who asked why he was in London to which Reeves responded he was filming a documentary.

He also told the boy he attended the British Grand Prix over the weekend.

Probed further by the boy, Reeves said he liked riding motorcycles instead of F1.

The persistent boy also asked Reeves if he lived in New York and was informed his home is in Los Angeles.

Reeves later told the boy he was in New York to watch a Broadway show.

After the boy seemingly ran out of questions, Reeves asked him why he was in Europe.

Praising Reeves for being so nice, Kimmel said the actor was a class act and little moments like this could make such a big difference in people's lives.

“We need more Keanus!” said Kimmel.

According to People, Reeves was currently working on a docuseries about the 2009 Formula 1 season, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.