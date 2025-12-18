PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong today dismissed suggestions that his appointment involved any form of “downgrading” or “upgrading”, saying his priority was to strengthen Malaysian businesses instead.

Speaking to reporters after his first meeting at the ministry, Sim said discussions with officials had focused on how to support and grow local enterprises rather than on perceptions surrounding his new portfolio.

“I do not think the issue of downgrading or upgrading arises. What is most important is our current focus, and what we discussed in the meeting earlier was not about downgrading or upgrading.

“My main focus is on making Malaysian businesses great,” he told reporters here.

Sim stressed that the ministry’s immediate priority would be to ensure effective support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives nationwide, as part of broader efforts to strengthen the domestic economy.

He added that empowering Malaysian businesses would ultimately benefit the rakyat, particularly workers, through improved opportunities and livelihoods.

Sim officially reported for duty at Kuskop earlier today, marking his first day in office following the recent Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He replaces Datuk Ewon Benedick, the Upko president who resigned from the post in protest over the federal government’s handling of a High Court ruling on Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement.

The Bukit Mertajam MP is a seasoned member of the administration.

He previously served as the human resources minister from December 2023 and has also held positions as deputy finance minister as well as deputy youth and sports minister.