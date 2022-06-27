Mat Kilau - Kebangkitan Pahlawan has grossed RM12 million in four days after premiering in cinemas last Thursday. — Picture via Facebook/ GSC

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The epic film Mat Kilau Kebangkitan Pahlawan has raked in RM12 million within four days after premiering in cinemas last Thursday.

The updated numbers were shared by local cinemas operator Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) via their social media.

According to GSC, as of 9pm yesterday, the film had grossed RM11 million before it hit the RM12 million mark, it posted at 11.50am.

The film, produced by Kembara Studio and directed by Shamsul Yusof, broke the record for highest grossing opening day for local epic films with RM1 million on its first day according to TGV Cinemas.

Berita Harian reported that Kembara Studio’s head honcho Abdul Rahman Mt Dali was surprised by the reception.

“We’re grateful to Allah for the continuous support towards this film. The collection numbers also include from Singapore and Brunei’s cinemas.

“The total accumulated amount is expected to go higher as it will include sales from local cinemas as well as from the other two countries as well.”

He added that they’re grateful for the continuous support from the public who have been filling local cinemas.

“It’s very symbolic to us and to the creative industry in general. Especially for a film filled with messages and this is what movie goers have been waiting for.”

Meanwhile, a wave of recorded scenes as well as spoilers have popped up on social media feeds which has prompted the film’s director to issue a warning via his Instagram.

Shamsul said that the production house will not hesitate to take legal actions to those caught sharing more than five seconds of clips from the film.

Actor Beto Kusyairi took to Facebook to share his disappointment as some movie goers who had recorded scenes from the film, had even tagged him in the post.

“They recorded and uploaded some of the climax scenes on TikTok. And then, without even feeling guilty, they ‘tag’ me in the post. They basically gave me the evidence,” he wrote.

Mat Kilau Kebangkitan Pahlawan is based on the historical figure Mat Kilau who fought the British colonialists in Pahang during the 1880’s.

The cast of the film includes Datuk Adi Putra, Datuk Jalaludin Hassan, Fattah Amin, Beto Kusyairi, Johan Asa’ri, Nam Ron as well as Wan Hanafi Su.