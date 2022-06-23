Billie Eilish will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on August 18 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium — Picture courtesy of Live Nation Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 - Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be performing for the first time in Kuala Lumpur on August 18.

The upcoming concert in Bukit Jalil National Stadium will be part of the singer's highly anticipated Happier Than Ever World Tour.

Her first live debut in Asia, the tour will take the singer to Manilla, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

Presented by Live Nation KL, fan club presale tickets will start on June 24 at 10 am. followed by Live Nation members' presale on June 25 at10 a.m.

General public tickets will go on sale on June 27 at 10 a.m. through golive-asia.com or the GoLive Ticketing App.

Tickets will be priced at RM308, RM408, RM508 and RM598

The No Time to Die singer’s world tour comes off her highly acclaimed second album, Happier Than Ever.

The album topped the Album Charts Worldwide in July 2021, receiving high critical praise.

NME wrote that it "fully establishes Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists.”

To date, the 20-year-old singer has won seven Grammy awards and an Academy Award for Best Song with No Time to Die.

For membership signup and presale access visit www.livenation.my