Shah Rukh is back with an array of movies including new action movie 'Jawan' that is set to release in June next year. — Picture via Instagram/iamsrk

PETALING JAYA, June 7 — Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans after revealing the teaser for his latest action flick Jawan, slated for release June 2 next year.

Collaborating for the first time with Mersal director Atlee Kumar and produced by his wife Gauri Kumar, the movie will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kanada.

"An action-packed 2023," he wrote.

"Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

"It’s a special project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us."

Meanwhile, Atlee shared a heartfelt post saying that he could never have imagined directing the movie with the superstar in it.

"Feeling emotional, excited and blessed,” he said.

On social media, fans praised and complimented the actor saying that they are excited to watch his movie especially after he took a four-year-hiatus from acting.

Other films that Shah Rukh will be starring in next year include action drama film Paathan together with Salman Khan and Dunki with actress Taapse Pannu.