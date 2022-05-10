Dolly Parton joins Doja Cat for musical on Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza (VIDEO)

Parton and Doja Cat take sponsored content to a new level with ‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’. — Pictures via Instagram/ dollyparton and dojacat

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — Dolly Parton is set to star in a satirical TikTok musical on Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza, together with rapper Doja Cat.

The country icon posted a snapshot of the script for Mexican Pizza: The Musical on Instagram, simply stating that she will be taking part in the endeavor.

Based on the photograph, the script is written by Hannah Friedman and music composed by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the award-winning and viral duo behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

The script also carries the logline, “Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind”.

While fans left confused comments on Parton’s post — like “April Fool’s Day was last month” — the musical is a part of a very real media blitz by Taco Bell to announce the return of a menu item that had been discontinued for two years due to the pandemic.

The official poster for the production as revealed by Taco Bell. — Picture via Twitter/ TacoBell

According to Food & Wine, Taco Bell described the production as “satirical musical about the ‘harrowing’ story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican pizza”.

A fan-favourite in the United States, Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is neither a pizza nor Mexican.

As per CNN, the dish consists of “a tortilla shell filled with either beans or ground beef, a pizza sauce and is topped with another tortilla shell that’s smothered with more sauce, cheese and chopped tomatoes”.

After the brand announced that it was removing the item from its menu in 2020, a petition calling for its return saw over 170,000 signatures.

At the start of the year, Parton said the chain should bring back the dish in an interview with Insider.

In March, Doja Cat posted a tongue-in-cheek video on TikTok saying that she was dropping a new jingle for the fast-food chain because “it’s contractual”.

“They want me to rap about Mexican pizza, so I just want to give you a heads-up before you see that sh*t,” she said.

She followed up that post with the song itself, a goofy rhyme espousing her love for the dish with lyrics like “Yes I eat I eat I eat, I like my pizza with refried beans”.

The next day, TikTok sensation Victor Kunda made a spoof clip imagining what the rehearsals for a Taco Bell-Doja Cat musical might look like.

Malaysians eager to see how Mexican Pizza: The Musical actually pans out can catch it on TikTok Live on May 27 at 8am.