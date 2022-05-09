Exclusive light show at Sunway Pyramid, 1Utama’s IMAX halls for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as moviegoers experience the multiverse

Local moviegoers will get to immerse themselves further into the multiverse with exclusive light show projection for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. — Picture courtesy of Disney

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Local moviegoers will get to immerse themselves in an exclusive light show as they catch the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in cinemas.

The ‘Into the Multiverse of Madness Light Projection’ which is a collaboration between Maybank and TGV Cinemas, will take fans on a short journey into the multiverse through in-hall light projections inspired by the latest Marvel Studio’s film.

From April 29 until May 29, the light projection show will be shown exclusively in TGV 1 Utama and TGV Sunway Pyramid’s IMAX Hall just before the movie starts.

The light projection show will be available for all IMAX sessions from April 29 until May 16.

Starting from May 16 until May 29, on weekdays, the light projection show will only be available from 6pm onwards while it will able available at full sessions for weekends and public holidays.

Disney Malaysia organised a special screening of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at TGV 1Utama for fans last Friday.

Since its release, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been flocking to nearby cinemas to see actor Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as the former Sorcerer’s Supreme following the events of Spiderman: No Way Home.

MCU fans moments before ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ‘screening at TGV One Utama last Friday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

For local fans Kavin and Emmanuel who were amongst the lucky ones to join Friday’s screening said that they have been eagerly waiting for the second Doctor Strange’s film.

“We are really excited for the second film.

“Because we last saw him in Spiderman: No Way Home and we want to see what’s happening because there have been spoilers going around especially on social media,” Kavin told Malay Mail.

In order for them to avoid spoilers, both of them have decided to refrain themselves from using social media, especially Twitter until they’ve watched the film.

Long time magic fan Miharu (left) dressed up as Scarlet Witch specifically for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ screening. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Long time magic fan Miharu was excited to see what was in store for the latest Marvel film.

“I’ve always been a fan of on-screen magics and sorceries and I’m so excited for Doctor Strange! Because the hype for the film is amazing, it’s one of the most anticipated movies this year.

“So yes, I’m super excited right now as they’re opening the multiverse because we’re used to seeing only one universe in the MCU and in the comics there are a lot of other universes.

“So, I’m excited to see which universe we will get to visit through the film,” she told Malay Mail

Comic book fan Aliff is also excited to see director Sam Raimi’s take on the first ever MCU horror-themed film. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Comic book fan Aliff, who’s been wanting to see the MCU dive deeper into the multiverse, was also excited to watch director Sam Raimi’s takes on the first horror-theme MCU film.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how Sam Raimi is going to infuse the Marvel universe with his signature horror style because I’m also a fan of his movies such as Evil Dead.

“So, I like the way he shoots his dynamic horror scenes and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they’re going to pull this off with a PG13 rating,” Aliff said.

Aside from that, with the strings of Marvel’s films slated to hit the big screen this year, TGV in a collaboration with Maybank and Disney is offering fans an exclusive Marvel movie pass which gives them access to top three Marvel movies releasing this year.

The Marvel Super Pass is a virtual E-card containing five movie tickets that can be redeemed on any or all three MCU’s films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder as well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Maybank cardmembers will receive additional two complimentary movie tickets for every purchase of the Marvel Super Pass.

The Marvel Super Pass is available exclusively at the TGV Eshop, for more information on the Marvel Super Pass, please click here.