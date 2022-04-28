Band battle: Two Search bands, two Search concerts to the amusement of fans (VIDEO)

A double dose of Malaysia’s iconic rock band this June. — Picture via Facebook/ Amy Search, Official Search Band

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — Local rock fans are in for a treat this June with back-to-back Search concerts taking place.

That is, two different concerts by two variations of the band.

Search, with the line-up of guitarists Nordin and Kid, along with bassist Yan, drummer Minn, and Indonesian vocalist Denden Gonjales, last week announced their Konsert Rockin’ On Rooftop, which will take place on the rooftop of Campbell Complex at Jalan Dang Wangi on June 11.

Vocalist Amy and bassist Nasir lead continue their own brand of Search with their band. — Picture via Facebook/ Amy Search

Meanwhile this week, Search, as led by vocalist Amy, guitarists Hilary Ang and Man Kidal, and bassist Nasir revealed their Konsert Endemik, happening on June 4 at the newly opened Zepp Kuala Lumpur in Bukit Bintang City Centre.

Fans of the band(s) have watched the news in bemusement, wondering out loud which concert they were planning to go to.

“If Amy’s on vocals, I’d go even if the price is higher,” said one Facebook user.

“Those who want a karaoke experience can go to the other (non-rooftop) concert,” fired back another.

Many however, expressed their desire to go for both concerts if they could, with one saying: “We’re all part of the Search family”.

The iconic rock band has split into two camps in recent years, with members of its original line-up pointing to internal conflicts as the cause.

Search has split into two ‘camps’, with one featuring guitarists Nordin and Kid. — Picture via Faceback/ Official Search Band

Nordin, whose full name is Nordin Mohd Taib, told Harian Metro last year that Amy had abruptly left the group in March 2020.

“I’ve tried to bring Search back together, but I’ve failed and it’s made to look like I’m in the wrong,” adding that he felt the band had lacked proper management, and his efforts at contacting Amy through WhatsApp had been in vain.

Earlier this year however, Amy, also known as Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, alleged that he could not put up with the other members’ lack of professionalism.

“Non-attendance at rehearsals, album promotions and concerts became a norm. Din (Nordin) didn’t even finish recording when we were recording the album Katharsis,” he said.