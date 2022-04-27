American woman brings pet alpacas to Johnny Depp’s defamation trial in Virginia to cheer him up (VIDEO)

Diaz brought her alpacas to cheer Depp who has been in and out of the courtroom in Virginia over his defamation trial. — Screenshot via Instagram/elseyrosales

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — An American woman decided to bring her alpacas to Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse where Johnny Depp’s defamation trial is being held to cheer him up.

The Washington Post reported that Andrea Diaz, who has been following the trial of Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, had put a placard on one of her alpacas with the words “We’re with you Johnny”.

Diaz, who hails from Virginia’s Lorton, had started a business during the Covid-19 pandemic where she would bring alpacas to kids’ homes to raise their spirits.

And now, she decided to bring her pets — Dolce and Inti — to the courthouse to offer emotional support to the actor who has been in and out of the courtroom.

“I thought the alpacas might brighten his day,” she told the news portal.

While she acknowledged that the Pirates of the Caribbean star who has been entering the courthouse may not see her pets, she said that she just wanted to “give it a shot”.

Residents nearby have been crowding the courthouse to know the latest news revolving around Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued Heard for US$50 million (RM216 million) over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The Sweeney Todd actor denied all claims of abuse and said that the op-ed had caused irreparable damage to his career.