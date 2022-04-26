Actress Fazura praised after spending thousands of ringgit on gifts for staff

Fazura recently made waves on social media over her generous gift-giving spree for employees. ― Picture via Instagram/miss fazura

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, April 26 ― Actress Fazura set a new bar for staff appreciation when she recently spent thousands of ringgit on gifts for her employees.

In a TikTok video uploaded by DJ Sonic Hussien, the actress is seen handing out Coach handbags to her staff.

The average price of bags made by the luxury brand range from RM1,300 to RM1,700.

TikTok users commended Fazura for valuing her employees, with some joking that they would like to work for her too. ― Picture via Instagram/miss fazura

Sonic Hussien, a television host who often emcees at Fazura’s events, also thanked the actress for his gift.

Meanwhile, TikTok users commended Fazura for valuing her employees, with some joking that they would like to work for her too.

“She sells affordable tudung. Appreciates her staff by buying things for them. Malaysians are happy to support her,” read one comment.

Screenshots from sonichussien’s video, showing Fazura handing out luxury gifts to her staff. ― Picture via TikTok/ sonichussien

Fazura, whose full name is Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, is known for hits such as Hero Seorang Cinderella, Pisau Cukur, and Gol & Gincu The Series.

The 39-year-old actress has also built a name for herself as an entrepreneur with her fashion label Fazbulous ― her latest collection of headscarves for Ramadan were sold out within an hour.