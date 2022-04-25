HK singer Eason Chan in panic mode after seeing ‘only’ RM21.7m left in his bank account

Cantopop singer Eason Chan has gone into panic mode after realising his fortune in his bank account is dwindling. — Picture via FacebookEason Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Hong Kong-born singer and actor Eason Chan has gone into panic mode after realising his bank account balance has shrunk to a mere US$5 million (RM21.7 million).

The multi-Golden Melody Awards winner made the jaw-dropping revelation in a recent livestream with his fans.

According to the 47-year-old artiste, the balance in his bank account is only sufficient to cover two years’ worth of expenses.

“I’m very stressed now.

“Because of the pandemic, I haven’t had work in about a year.”

Chan also told the viewers that his housing payments cost about HK$600,000 (RM332,668) a month.

Based on reports from Hong Kong entertainment sites, Chan was out of work for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had also openly shared that his income for 2020 was close to zero due to the Hong Kong protests and the pandemic.

The candid confession, however, shocked social media users who said that Chan’s balance in his bank account is an amount they’d hardly be able to dream of accumulating in a lifetime.

In 2013 Chan was ranked sixth on Forbes China Celebrity Top 100 list.

Last year, the Cantopop singer terminated his lifetime contract with Adidas over an alleged use of forced labour in the production of cotton in Xinjiang.