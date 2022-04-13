Jennifer Lopez ‘quite literally speechless’ and cried after Ben Affleck proposed to her in her bubble bath

Lopez (left) was surprised after Affleck proposed to her with a green-diamond ring in her 'favourite place on earth'. ― Pictures via Instagram/jlo/facebook/BenAffleck

PETALING JAYA, April 13 ― Singer Jennifer Lopez was caught off-guard after boyfriend Ben Affleck proposed to her with a green-diamond ring while she was in her bubble bath.

According to Lopez’s newsletter OnTheJLo, the singer who was in her ‘favourite place on earth’ (bubble bath) was ‘quite literally speechless’ but managed to say a yes.

He (Affleck) asked, “Is that a yes?

“I said yes. Of course it’s a yes.

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face and feeling so incredibly happy and whole.

“It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined - a quiet Saturday at home with two people promising to always be there for each other.”

She added that both Affleck and her were two lucky people who got a second chance at true love.

The On the Floor singer told E! News that Affleck chose a green-coloured ring which was her favourite colour.

The duo were first engaged in 2002 before they split in 2004, according to E News.

Both Lopez and Affleck had reportedly been seeing each other and rekindled their love since April last year.