Indonesian singer Lucinta Luna reveals new look after plastic surgery, says she looks better than Blackpink’s Lisa (VIDEO)

Lucinta took to Instagram to slam critics for mocking her new look. — Pictures via Instagram/lucintaluna_manjalita

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, April 11 — Indonesian singer Lucinta Luna has finally revealed her new look on Instagram after undergoing plastic surgery just to look like her idol — Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban.

“Doctor told me that in three months’ time, my face will completely heal, and it will be better.

“My face is quite swollen but I’m waiting for it to heal soon,” she wrote on Instagram earlier today.

While the singer has been receiving praises for her new look with fans complimenting her younger look, she has also been on the receiving end of hate comments with many mocking her new look.

“My face looks good right? Even Lisa’s real face isn’t as gorgeous as mine,” she said in a YouTube interview.

“I’m the first Indonesian artiste to undergo a procedure like this, I’m a fan of Lisa.”

Others commented that the singer did not “look perfect” while many said that her face looked swollen.

Some fans compared Lucinta’s post-surgery look to deceased Thai actress Nida Patcharaveerapong better known as Tangmo Nida while others coined a derogatory term for her — Lisa Blackpanther.

“Doesn’t she look like Tangmo?,” wrote one user.

“She really looks like Tangmo,” wrote another..

The Syukur singer made headlines in Indonesia after travelling to South Korea to undergo plastic surgery on March 23 to look like the popular K-pop idol.