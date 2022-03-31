‘Kpop’ musical starring f(x) singer Luna to open on Broadway in October

The popular K-pop star will make her Broadway debut in the upcoming musical. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — A musical about the meteoric rise of K-pop across the globe will be arriving on Broadway later this year, producers said today.

Titled Kpop, the musical will star K-pop idol Luna who made her showbusiness debut as a member of the girl group f(x) in 2009 before finding success as a solo artiste.

Kpop marks her Broadway debut.

Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes said the musical will begin previews on October 13 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre and its opening night is scheduled for November 20, Deadline reported.

Luna, whose real name is Park Sun-young has appeared in Korean productions of popular stage musicals such as Mamma Mia and In the Heights.

The 28-year-old television presenter and actress released her latest hit single Madonna in October 2021.

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theater has always been a driving passion of mine,” Luna said at a press conference today.

“Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture — this Korean artform — to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honour of my life.”

The complete cast will be announced in due time.

“The driving force of this production of Kpop has always been to fuse the vibrant, joyful, and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with the powerful storytelling of a Broadway musical,” Forbes and Parnes said in a joint statement.

“The result is something that no one has ever seen before on stage, complete with epic production values, catchy songs, passion, and heart.

“In the world of K-pop, no one embodies these elements better than Luna.

“We are thrilled to introduce Broadway audiences to one of the most exciting music superstars in the world.”

Kpop tells the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry.

Kpop is the brainchild of Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim with Teddy Bergman serving as director and Jennifer Weber helming choreography.

Music and lyrics are by Max Vernon and Helen Park, who is also in charge of music production.

An earlier version that was mounted in 2017 and received the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.