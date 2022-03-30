‘I switched baristas’: Lady Gaga cutting off awkward conversation with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars party amuses Twitter users (VIDEO)

The ‘House of Gucci’ star said she ‘switched baristas’ when Jenner pointed out she hasn’t seen Gaga at their local Starbucks in a while. ― Screengrab via Twitter/Bahman Kalbasi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Leaving a conversation politely with someone you have no interest in speaking to takes some serious skill and it appears Lady Gaga has mastered the art perfectly.

The Born This Way singer and Caitlyn Jenner were filmed crossing paths at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday night.

The hilarious exchange was filmed by BBC reporter Bahman Kalbasi and has been viewed 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

People are kindly putting subtitles on this moment I filmed yesterday. “Uhhh I have switched baristas..” should be a t-shirt. #LadyGaga #Shade #caitlynJenner pic.twitter.com/ImsYo5WAnG — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) March 28, 2022

In the clip, Jenner is seen approaching Gaga, asking the singer if she still spends time in Malibu.

“I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while,” said Jenner.

After trying to come up with a suitable response, Gaga replied: “I’ve switched baristas.”

The House of Gucci actress then swiftly ends the conversation and flees the scene.

Twitter has been ablaze with Gaga’s far from subtle body language and facial expressions that made many believe she had zero interest in speaking with Jenner.

Social media users are now declaring “I switched baristas” as the new exit line and a slew of memes have also sprouted on Twitter.

“Well.. I switched baristas” 💀 the tone, the eyes, the shade 😆 pic.twitter.com/xLOMT3xNHB — Omar (@rebelwithacos) March 28, 2022

lady gaga spotting caitlyn jenner at starbucks pic.twitter.com/EJK2ZIyxU5 — will (@getwellsoongeri) March 28, 2022

Lady gaga is me when i forced to talk to people in public lmfao😭 From now on "I've switched barista" is my new exit line https://t.co/3FkbmD6vjz — Gaby🌼 (@carelessbird__) March 29, 2022

Lady Gaga switched Starbucks to avoid Caitlyn Jenner. Celebrities are just like us. — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) March 28, 2022