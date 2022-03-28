The 40th Hong Kong Film Awards postponed again due to Covid-19, this time to July

Comedian Michael Hui has been named this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. — Picture via Facebook Michael Hui 許冠文

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Organisers of the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards announced that the event has been postponed once again, this time to July.

This is the third time the event, originally slated for April 17, has had a change of date.

Earlier this month it was announced that the event would be pushed to June due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic at the island state.

In a statement, the organisers said it will be held at The Star Hall at The Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre (KITEC).

Hong Kong Film Awards Association (HKFAA) chairman Derek YEE Tung-sing said the decision to postpone yet again came following the Hong Kong government’s recent announcement on the relaxation of social distancing measures in phases from April, including the reopening of performance venues.

“Members of the Board of Directors of HKFAA, after careful consideration, have unanimously agreed to host the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony in the evening of July 17, 2022 at The Star Hall, KITEC.”

“HKFAA will continue to closely monitor the pandemic development and the government’s related announcements, and hope that all counterparts will also continue to work in full cooperation to stage the ceremony as scheduled.”

In a related development, organisers announced that Hong Kong actor, comedian, scriptwriter and director Micheal Hui will be awarded the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is the eldest of the four Hui brothers and is considered by many to be one of the foremost comedians in the Hong Kong film industry.