The cast of ‘Encanto’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in California March 27, 2022. — Neilson Barnard/Getty Images via AFP

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — Disney’s Encanto, beloved for its sparkling magical realism and chart-topping earworms, scooped the Oscar for best animated feature today.

The hit film defeated a diverse field — Afghan refugee documentary Flee, Pixar’s Italy-set coming-of-age tale Luca, futuristic family comedy The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Disney’s fantasy adventure Raya and the Last Dragon. — AFP