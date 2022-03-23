Malaysian singers to pay tribute to SP Bala through his songs in Kuala Lumpur

India’s legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a private hospital in Chennai on September 25, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/SP Balasubrahmanyam

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― The legacy of the late Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to mesmerise millions of music lovers across the world, including in Malaysia where he has a huge fan base.

Popularly known as SP Bala, his magical and deep melodious voice, which transcends borders and languages, still captivates his legions of fans all over the world.

In remembering the songs rendered by the legend, six well-known Malaysian artistes will hold a 75-minute show entitled SPB, A Tribute at the Shantanand Auditorium in Temple of Fine Arts, Brickfields here on Friday (March 25), said Krithika Iyer, the founder of Aakaar Foundation, a local production company.

“This evening of tribute to the legendary singer was the least that we could do for someone who had, through his vibrant and expressive voice, provided the inspiration for romance, comfort during heartbreaks and wisdom over the years through his uncountable songs,” Krithika Iyer told Bernama.

SP Bala died on Sept 25, 2020 in the capital city of Chennai after a long battle with health complications that arose following a Covid-19 infection.

Born in 1946, SP Bala took to singing at a young age and had recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, including all South Indian languages and Hindi.

The show will feature singers Krithika Chandrashekar and Aanantha Rajaram, with Jyotsna Prakash on the keyboard and Pangasaasanii Gowrisan on violin. Other musicians will be percussionists Prakash Kandasamy and Muthuraman Ganesan.

Admission to the show is free and it will start at 8pm. More details on the event can be obtained by calling 012- 592 1903 or checking the IG/FB: aakaarfoundation1903. ― Bernama