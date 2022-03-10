Paranoid about catching Covid-19 again, Che Ta chooses oversized puff sleeve outfits to ensure social distancing

The actress experienced severe Covid-19 symptoms recently that lasted for 10 days. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Actress Rozita Che Wan has a new trick up her sleeve to force people socially distance when they are around her.

And that’s by wearing clothes with big dramatic sleeves that will enforce necessary boundaries to prevent contracting Covid-19.

Rozita, affectionately known as Che Ta, has been commissioning designers to create dramatic puff sleeve dresses which comply with health and safety protocols.

The 49-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last month and is doing her best to prevent a second-time infection.

“I am really cautious. Apart from looking at suitable clothing to match my tudung from Jol’s Luxe Fabrics, the shoulder design I am wearing has large puff sleeves which weren’t made for fun but with social distancing in mind,” she told Astro Gempak.

“When the sleeves are this big, hopefully they will deter people from crowding near me to take pictures.”

The comedienne revealed her new fashion trick at a launch event yesterday held in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

During her 10-day ordeal with Covid-19, Rozita said she experienced severe symptoms.

“My manager called me a day after a shoot with Han Byul for Mai Cheq Deco and asked me to do a swab test — I went to the clinic immediately and tested positive,” she said.

“At night, I started getting body aches followed by other symptoms like headache, diarrhoea, vomiting, cough, fever and flu.

“For 10 days I couldn’t get out of bed and just rested at home, I didn’t even look at my phone once.”

The mum of three said she has become more paranoid since her horrific Covid-19 experience and makes sure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are observed.

“I got it bad. Still quite terrified because even after my quarantine ended, I still feel weak,” she told Utusan Malaysia.

Despite her post-Covid condition, Rozita is determined to get back to work and is filming the drama series Mem Bibik.

“Now I’m so careful on set, like a health officer who reminds other actors to wear their face masks before it’s their scene and follow the SOP,” she said.