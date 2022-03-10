First teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi rakes up 8.5 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours (VIDEO)

Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi first teaser trailer has amassed 8.5 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours of its release. —Picture courtesy of Twitter/ Obi-Wan Kenobi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 —The first teaser trailer for Disney Plus’s Obi-Wan Kenobi has dropped and is already crunching numbers in terms of views online.

The unexpected release of the teaser has left Star Wars fans in awe with the return of iconic jedi master, Obi-Wan Kenobi along with a few familiar faces from the franchise.

On Twitter, through the series official account, the teaser has amassed a total of 8.5 million views in just under 12 hours since its release.

On Star Wars’ official YouTube page, the teaser has garnered over five million views and another 3.7 million views on Facebook at the time of writing.

The teaser gave snippets of an exiled Obi-Wan Kenobi on the sandy dunes of Tatooine while looking over young Luke Skywalker who lives with his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

As how it was done through The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser also showed live action characters from the Star Wars’ animated universe such as the Grand Inquisitor, which is the antagonist for Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Although there’s no sign of the iconic villain Darth Vader, the distinctive sound of his breathing can be well-heard at the end of the teaser.

After a brief lookout on social media, Star Wars fans are enjoying the long-awaited teaser.

“If you’re not hyped for this, I want to know who hurt you,” tweeted user michaeljensen.

“Bruh, currently dying from a heart attack right now. This was insane,” user wizkaleah1199.

“I am not emotionally ready for this,” user MonkeyKong tweeted.

Star Wars fans also geeked out after the series official Twitter account tweeted its first ever tweet which was the iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi line ‘Hello there’.

The tweet itself has garnered over 500,000 likes and has been retweeted over 100,000 times.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker who turned to the dark side as Sith lord, Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

The highly anticipated Star Wars limited series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this May 25, in line with the franchise’s 45th anniversary.