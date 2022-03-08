Indonesian singer Cita Citata furious with management team for making her perform after testing positive for Covid-19

The singer parted ways with her management after the incident. — Picture via Instagram/Cita Citata

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Indonesian singer Cita Citata is furious with talent managers who made her perform while she was under quarantine for Covid-19.

The 27-year-old singer said the request was “irrational” and she was disappointed that the safety of the audience was neglected.

“On February 24, I was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 and on February 26 I was scheduled to perform,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“My management team wanted me to sing while I was positive.

“I can’t imagine how dangerous this is because the virus could spread, what more for those with chronic illnesses.”

Cita added that the talent managers threatened to not pay her performance fees if she didn’t make an appearance.

Following the incident, the Sakitnya Tuh Disini singer chose to walk away from the talent management company, adding that she will no longer have anything to do with them.

“For other artiste managers, this is my message as a singer — you can be professional but please use your brains.

“My manager’s phone number is the only one that’s displayed on my Instagram profile and his name is Firry,” Cita said.

The singer explained that the post was not meant to tarnish anyone but hopes her experience will be a lesson to all.

“My name has been smeared many times because of gossip that this manager previously spread.

“I’m very professional in my work if the rules benefit both parties,” she wrote.

Cita’s post received over 12,000 likes.