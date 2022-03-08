American actress Zoe Kravitz told too ‘urban’ to audition for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Zoe Kravitz said she was rejected from auditioning for the 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises because she was too ‘urban’. — Picture from Twitter and Instagram/ Zoe Kravitz and TGV Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — American actress Zoe Kravitz has been getting praise for her role of Selina Kyle or Catwoman in Mat Reeves’ The Batman.

In a recent interview with The Guardian however, the 33-year-old said that she was rejected after trying to audition for Christopher Nolan’s 2012 The Dark Knight Rises because she was too ‘urban’.

She highlighted that it wasn’t clear to her whether the decision came from Nolan or someone else.

“I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.

“Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that.

“That was what was really hard about that moment,” Kravitz said.

This wasn’t the first time she revealed this news as previously in 2015, Kravitz had told Nylon about her rejection.

“They told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban’.

“It was like, ‘what does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the role, ‘yo, what’s up Batman? What’s going on wit chu?” Kravitz said.

The daughter of famous rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet added that she’s not interested in doing roles that focus on race.

“At one point, all the scripts that were being sent were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something.

“Even though those stories are important to tell, I also want to open things up for myself as an artist,” she said.

Apart from Kravitz, Matt Reeves’ detective noir, The Batman alo stars Robert Pattinson as the Batman himself, Paul Dano as Riddler along with Colin Farrell as Penguin.

The three-hour film will follow Batman on his early days of crime fighting which features familiar characters from the Batman’s universe.