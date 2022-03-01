‘Worst advice I received’: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone told to get breast implants when she was 18

Now 36, the Indian actress was wise enough to ignore the suggestion. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has revealed she was once told to get breast implants when she was just 18 years old.

Now 36, the Danish-born Indian actress said in an interview with Filmfare magazine that she was wise enough to not take the suggestion seriously.

Deepika, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, spoke about the incident when she was asked about the best and worst advice she received.

The Padmaavat star praised screen legend Shah Rukh Khan for the words of wisdom he imparted to her.

“Shah Rukh gives good advice and I got a lot from him,” she said.

“One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.”

She then opened up about the time she was asked to go under the knife to increase her breast size.

“The worst advice I received was to get breast implants,” Deepika said.

“I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.”

Deepika marked her Bollywood debut in 2007 when she was 21 years old, acting alongside Shah Rukh and Arjun Rampal in Om Shanti Om.

She went on to star in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani and the Hollywood action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

In her latest film Gehraiyaan, Deepika plays a yoga instructor and app developer who is seeking investors while providing for her unemployed boyfriend.

The film is out on Amazon Prime Video.