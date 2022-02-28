Veteran songstress Aishah infected with Covid-19 for second time

The popular singer said she has been feeling better despite experiencing nasal congestion last night. — Picture from Instagram/Aishah

PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — Veteran Malaysian songstress Aishah has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

The beloved singer announced the news on Instagram last night.

“Is Covid a fan of Janji Manismu too? It seems to follow me,” the singer asked, referring to her 1990 hit song.

“God is telling me to rest. Please pray, not just for me but for those who have Covid.”

The former Aishah and The Fan Club band member can be heard coughing in a minute-long clip where she also said her son Armand became a close contact for the second time.

The Sensation singer added that she hopes to celebrate the Hari Raya festivities which will take place in the next few months.

Aishah, who is under quarantine at home, said she felt better despite the lack of sleep last night when she experienced nasal congestion and “panicked a little” due to breathing difficulties.

“I went into the hot shower to let the steam clear up my nasal passage and I felt better afterwards.”

The singer felt unwell after taking her booster shot and initially thought it was caused by the booster side effects.

Aishah then took a rapid antigen test which her doctor recommended and discovered she was positive for Covid-19.

Fans flooded the comments section to convey well wishes to the 57-year-old whose real name is Datuk Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin.

Many consoled Aishah by saying that they were confident the singer will bounce back.

In 2020 when the pandemic struck, Aishah spent her time in lockdown making hundreds of face shields for frontliners.