Covid-19: Hong Kong celebrities take to social media to spur people on, donate test kits (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — As Hong Kong battles the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrities are coming forward to spur the people on with words of encouragement and donating assistance.

Super star Andy Lau released a music clip featuring a remake of the popular Shizi Shanxia (Under the Lion Mountain).

The clip was shared on his Douyin account and quickly trended.

Besides spurring the people on with his voice, Lau also donated medical supplies and food baskets to the needy, Oriental Daily reported.

On his official website Andy World Club, Lau thanked frontliners for their sacrifice.

He also urged Hong Kong people to wear their face masks and reduce public gatherings.

Fellow celebrity Ray Lui also took to social media to remind the people to wash their hands diligently.

In a clip, The Bund actor said Hong Kong is a blessed place.

“We have been through a lot and we came out triumphant each time. This pandemic will soon pass.”

“I hope everyone will persevere and wash your hands. When going out, remember to wear your face mask,” Sin Chew Daily quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, more celebrities are stepping up to donate test kits to Hong Kong.

China Press reported that Nicholas Tse, Joey Yung and members of Cantopop group Twins Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung donated 20,000 kits.