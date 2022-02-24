Michelle Yeoh nominated for best actress in superhero movie by Critics Choice Super Awards

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is nominated for the best actress award in a superhero movie by the Critics Choice Super Awards. ― Picture via Instagram/michelleyeoh_official

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has been nominated for the best actress award in a superhero movie by the Critics Choice Super Awards.

The nomination is for her role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

She is up against Gal Gadot, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Zendaya, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Yeoh's co-stars Simu Liu and Tony Leung were both nominated in the best actor in a superhero movie category while Leung is also nominated in the villain category.

The former Bond Girl took to her Facebook to share the news.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home lead this year’s nominees for the Critics Choice Super Awards.

Both films nabbed five nominations, while on the television side, Paramount+’s Evil and Netflix’s Midnight Mass lead with six nominations each.

The awards, put on by the Critics Choice Association, are currently in their second year and the accolades are billed as the more pop culture and genre-oriented version of the Critics Choice Awards.

Winners will be announced March 17, some two weeks before the 94th Academy Awards on March 28.