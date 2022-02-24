‘I’m sad that people still hate me no matter what I do,’ says cosmetics mogul Vida

Fans of reality singing contest ‘Big Stage’ have yet to warm up to Vida’s judging style. ― Picture via Instagram/Datuk Seri Vida

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 ― Cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Vida is upset that hate comments keep coming from Malaysians despite her efforts to win their hearts.

Vida, who was recently appointed as a jury member on the popular reality singing contest Big Stage, became a target on social media due to her shrewd comments and opinion of contestants.

The successful businesswoman serves as Presiden Netizen on the show to represent social media opinions of contestants throughout the programme.

She took to TikTok to express her sadness, saying she was perplexed that her every move has been criticised by the public.

“What did I do wrong now, why can’t people accept anything I do?” she said in a tearful clip.

“Every week I am being condemned when I have tried to behave and tone down my words.”

The 50-year-old whose real name is Hasmiza Othman said even though she looked cheerful from the outside, it didn’t represent how she felt inside.

“No matter what I do, people still hate me. I am so sad. I look happy in front of others but God only knows all the sadness and misery I am going through,” she said.

Vida’s latest video received mixed reactions from Malaysians.

Some offered words of encouragement but others opined that she should stick to doing business which is her forte.

The cosmetics millionaire made headlines in July last year after calling Malaysians who raised the white flag during the pandemic to signal distress as lazy.