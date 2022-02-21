Hong Kong actor Chapman To establishes scholarship from cryptocurrency profit for students

Hong Kong actor Chapman To sets up scholarships from cryptocurrency trading profit for Hong Kong students in Taiwan. — Picture via Facebook/ Karma Dawa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Actor Chapman To has started a scholarship for Hong Kong students in Taiwan from the profit he got from non-fungible tokens (NFT).

The Infernal Affairs and Initial D actor expressed his intention via a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, the 49-year-old said the scholarship was to encourage Hong Kong students to work hard while living abroad.

“As the chairman of the Taiwan-Hongkong Cultural Exchange Association, I announce that the scholarship has been established! More details to be announced,” he wrote.

To had previously shared that he earned HK$38 million (RM20.4 million) from trading in the cryptocurrency.

According to 8days, To moved to Taiwan in 2020 and has been an advocate for pro-independence movements for both Hongkong and Taiwan.

When Hongkong’s Apple Daily ceased to operate due to political pressure, he offered the employees jobs at his company and promised to match what they were paid previously.

His offer, however, was rejected as they had other better prospects, the portal said.