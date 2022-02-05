Dua Lipa's first newsletter is out and fans have been treated to her favorite addresses

Dua Lipa delivers her restaurant recommendations in her first newsletter. — Picture via Instagram/Dua Lipa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Feb 5 — Fresh in inboxes, the very first newsletter of Dua Lipa has just been released. And in this first issue, the British singer has chosen to reveal her favourite London eateries.

Addresses where you might have the chance of running into the star. Given her selections, you might run into other celebrities too.

Dua Lipa announced her plans and now she has done it — publish a newsletter that is. In this first issue, we learn that the famous British singer is a foodie.

In addition to the analysis devoted to African house music, the star devotes part of her new media offering, entitled Service95, to restaurant recommendations.

The Fever singer reveals her very eclectic tastes and doesn’t shy away from promoting spots that already have good press.

Dua Lipa cites one of the restaurants of famous chef Yotam Ottolenghi, a true Instagram star with his recipes. The spot is called Rovi and is located in the Fitzrovia neighbourhood.

The singer has also picked a spot where other stars are known to head to when they want to eat Indian cuisine.

Gymkhana is a favourite of David Beckham and Ed Sheeran, according to the specialized media Eater.

With a Michelin star, the address is known for its dishes that revisit Indian cuisine with British ingredients.

Another celebrity hangout makes her list: the restaurant Berenjak, which concocts Persian cuisine, is frequented by football stars.

Director Guy Ritchie’s gastropub (Lore of The Land) and a seafood restaurant (Western Laundry) complete Dua Lipa’s list. — ETX Studio