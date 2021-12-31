Hong Kong pro-Democracy Cantopop singer Denise Ho released from police custody after 36 hours

Hong Kong Cantopop singer Denise Ho offering her thanks to her fans moments after she was released from a police station. — Picture via Facebook/ 黃耀明 Anthony Wong

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Hong Kong Cantopop star Denise Ho has been released from police custody after being held for 36 hours.

In a Facebook post, the pro-Democracy celebrity said although she was a bit tired, she was fine.

“I thank everyone for your love, I am sorry to let everyone worry,” she shared in the post that was attached with a photograph of her with fellow singer Anita Mui.

Ho further added that during her custody, she hummed Mui’s songs and also fellow pro-Democracy singer Anthony Wong’s songs.

“As I sing along, it is as if you all are by my side and I do not feel alone.”

She went on to say that her online concert this Sunday will be continued despite what happened to her.

“The song must continue to be sung. See you then.”

Ho was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly conspiring with five others to publish seditious materials in her role as a former director of an independent news provider.

Her arrest marks the first time a pop star of global fame has been detained for a political crime after Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong 18 months ago in response to months of pro-democracy protests in 2019.

She was actively involved in the city’s pro-democracy movement, testifying at the US Capitol about reports of police brutality during the protests, as well as serving as a trustee for a now defunct humanitarian fund for arrested or injured protesters.