SHAH ALAM, April 30 — The excavation and relocation of 90 graves at the Selat Klang Muslim Cemetery, scheduled for tomorrow to make way for the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project, has been postponed for a week.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the postponement aims to address objections and allow next-of-kin who have not attended the notification and hearing process regarding the relocation of the graves to participate.

“We have decided to postpone it for another week to give an opportunity to another 45 families who had not participated in the earlier notification process.

“This process is crucial for us to address objections and other related matters arising from the relocation,” he told reporters during the PKNS Aidilfitri celebration at the Shah Alam Convention Centre here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that some of the next-of-kin claimed they were not informed about the relocation of the graves to make way for the rail construction project.

Amirudin said the excavation and relocation works are necessary to ensure that the ECRL project proceeds according to the original development plan, avoiding significant alterations.

“As you are aware, the ECRL requires a straight track without bends. Even minor deviations can result in significant changes.

“Therefore, we aim to minimise changes to the plan, ensuring compliance with religious laws. I believe the mufti has provided explanations and guidelines. The main issue now is to explain the situatiion to the next-of-kin,” he said.

The ECRL route in Selangor spans 90.72 kilometres, passing through the districts of Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor and Klang. — Bernama