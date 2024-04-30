HULU SELANGOR, April 30 — The federal government is always committed to empowering national schools, but parents retain the right to choose the educational stream for their children, said PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said it was improper of Pasir Mas MP and PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari to challenge Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao to declare her educational background for primary and secondary schools.

“Does Ahmad Fadhli believe that those who studied at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) cannot become elected representatives? Studying at SJK is not like joining an illegal organisation because SJK is recognised by the Constitution and takes national examinations,” he said in a statement tonight.

The natural resources and environmental sustainability minister said besides that, there has been an increase in Malay students entering SJK, including in Kelantan.

“Instead of condemning SJK, it is better for Ahmad Fadhli to ask about the children of Perikatan Nasional leaders who attend international schools. These schools do not follow the national syllabus and examinations,” he said.

Pang, 31, who is representing the unity government in the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election, scored 5As in Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and 10As in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) to excel in all subjects.

Pang shared her academic achievements on Facebook yesterday in response to the challenge issued by Ahmad Fadhli.

In the by-election, Pang is involved in a four-cornered fight with Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.

Polling is on May 11 and early voting is on May 7. — Bernama