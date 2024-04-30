SHAH ALAM, April 30 — Undergraduates should use their time in university to create networks, especially in building connections that can be beneficial when entering the workforce.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that these extensive networks can be utilised after graduating from university to seek employment in various fields.

“Some may venture into politics, others into administration or business. So, this networking will strengthen whichever field they choose to enter.

“This is the time for us to get to know one another,” he said at an Aidilfitri event organised by the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Student Representative Council (MPP) here today.

Fadillah advised students to always stay focused on their studies and whatever tasks they undertake while in university.

“So, I wish all students success because Malaysia needs all of you to continue driving the country’s development in the future.

“This is because in today’s era, without knowledge, without information and skills, we will face more challenging life situations.

“Therefore, seek knowledge diligently,” he said.

During the event, Fadillah also handed over contributions to 20 undergraduates from underprivileged families and students with disabilities. — Bernama