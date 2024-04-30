LOS ANGELES, April 30 — Alicia Keys' musical Hell's Kitchen and 1970's rock inspired Stereophonic led the nominations for the 2024 Tony awards, American theatre’s highest honours, followed by The Outsiders, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Appropriate.

The nominations, announced by the Tony Awards committee today, also include multiple nods for Merrily We Roll Along, Water for Elephants, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch and Suffs.

The winners will be announced at a June 16 ceremony that also marks the 77th anniversary of the awards honoring Broadway talent.

Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic each received 13 nominations with The Outsiders, based on SE Hinton's 1967 young adult novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation, receiving 12 and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, a revival of the 1966 musical, garnering nine.

Nominees for best actor in a play are William Jackson Harper, Leslie Odom, Jr., Liev Schreiber, Jeremy Strong and Michael Stuhlbarg while nominees for best musical actor are Brody Grant, Jonathan Groff, Dorian Harewood, Brian d'Arcy James and Eddie Redmayne.

Contenders for best actress in a play are Betsy Aidem, Jessica Lange, Rachel McAdams, Sarah Paulson and Amy Ryan. Musicals nominees are Eden Espinosa, Maleah Joi Moon, Kelli O'Hara, Maryann Plunkett and Gayle Rankin.

The event, at New York City's Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, will feature returning host actress Ariana DeBose and will air on CBS and Paramount+, the committee said. — Reuters

