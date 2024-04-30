JOHOR BARU, April 30 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a sedition charge linked to his comments online about a purported casino in the state.

The 45-year-old Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information committee member, better known as Che'gu Bard, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out before judge Rasidah Roslee.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948, which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act that provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutors Datuk Masri Mohd Daud, Abdul Ghafar Ab Latif, Abdul Malik Ayob and Nadia Mohd Izhar, while Badrul Hisham was represented by Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.

During proceedings, the prosecution proposed a RM20,000 bail with one surety.

The prosecution also applied for a restraining order for the accused not to issue any comments or public statements, including on social media platforms until the conclusion of the case.

However, Muhammad Rafique requested for a lesser bail amount as his client was the sole breadwinner for his family of four children.

He added that Badrul Hisham had also been accused of the same offence at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, with his bail set at RM10,000 with one surety.

Muhammad Rafique also added that the restraining order on his client is unconstitutional.

The judge then set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and rejected the application for a restraining order.

The court also fixed June 24 for mention and submission of documents.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim was present in court as an observer.