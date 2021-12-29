Singapore’s ‘getai’ host Wang Lei hits back at criticism for teaching profanities to locals during France trip (VIDEO)

Singapore's ‘getai’ host Wang Lei hit back at criticism for teaching vulgar phrases to locals during his trip to France. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Veteran getai host Wang Lei hit back at social media users who criticised him for teaching vulgar phrases to locals during his trip to France.

Wang, better known as Mai Yu Ge (Fishseller Brother), defended his action saying, “Teaching vulgarities to ang moh (Caucasians) is my own business, how does it concern other Singaporeans?

“If you think that I sia suay (cause embarrassment to) Singapore, don’t watch it lah,” Asia One reported Wang as saying.

Wang was upset after an article by a Chinese language daily quoted a reader who expressed his disapproval towards Wang’s behaviour, described as rude, in France.

The reader questioned how Wang could not care how he’s seen as a Singaporean when abroad, doing something detrimental to the country’s reputation.

Wang accused some media outlets of “betrayal” as they portrayed him in a negative light by not placing attention on the good that he’s done.

“Which celebrity in Singapore has stood up to be a voice for those suffering from the floods in Malaysia?

“I raised over RM600,000 in donations, did I sia suay Singapore?” he asked.

Wang turned to selling things, especially seafood, on live stream after the Covid-19 pandemic dampened getai activities.

He is known to be foul-mouthed as expletives are common in his live streams.