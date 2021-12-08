Malaysian singer Elyana announces she’s cancer-free after 11 years of battling lymphoma

After over a decade battling lymphoma, cancer-stricken singer Elyana took to her Instagram to announce that she’s now cancer-free. — Picture via Instagram/ Elyana Emrizal

KUALA LUMPUR, December 8 — After over a decade battling with lymphoma, singer Elyana has announced that she’s now cancer-free.

The Tak Tercapai Akalmu singer took to Instagram to share the wonderful news.

“Today I want to share my joy and my gratitude with all of you.

“My 11 years of battle and anticipation works! My cancer is gone!

“Thank you Ya Allah, you’ve listened to our prayers,” she posted.

“I’m unable to describe how happy I am.

“It’s been too long since I felt happy to have a healthy body.

“I’ve given up fighting once. I often find myself being jealous of other people’s health.

“However, I have faith in the miracles of my Creator. Allah is good! I love you Ya Allah,” Elyana wrote.

Elyana, who often shares about her journeys on her Instagram, had shared that last year that her cancer had spread to her heart, hip, and her uterus.

This has resulted in her sudden weight loss where she shared her weight then was just 35 kilogrammes.

Elyana also shared about her going through chemotherapy via her Instagram stories along with a new post of her doing her fifth session.

Elyana’s cancer-free post has garnered over 81,000 likes with over 11,000 comments from friends and fans sharing their happiness with her and wishing her well.

Elyana has been battling stage four lymphoma cancer for the last 11 years, but the singer only revealed it in 2017.

She underwent radiotherapy sessions last June.